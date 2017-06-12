12 June 2017

South Africa: Man Appears in Court for Allegedly Killing Atlantis Mom and Toddler

A man who allegedly killed a young mother and her daughter did not apply for bail when he appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Wildred Winson Oliphant, 35, was charged with the murders of Octavia Skippers, 23, and 2-year-old Cleo Skippers.

The State would oppose bail if he applied at a later stage, said Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He will remain in custody until July 14, while investigations continued.

The bodies of the mother and daughter were found in bushes in the area, with their heads buried in the sand, a week ago.

They were last seen on their way to a hairdresser.

Oliphant was arrested in Bellville two days later.

