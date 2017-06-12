Morocco: Fourth Religious Lecture of Ramadan Postponed

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, will chair, on Monday Ramadan 17, 1438 Hijri in the royal palace of… Read more »

Rabat — The fourth religious lecture of the holy month of Ramadan, which HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, was expected to chair on Monday in the royal palace of Casablanca, has been postponed, the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced.

