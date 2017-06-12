Morocco: HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, to Chair Monday in Casablanca Fourth Religious Lecture of Ramadan

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, will chair, on Monday Ramadan 17, 1438 Hijri in the royal palace of Casablanca, the fourth religious lecture of the holy month of Ramadan, announced the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery.

The lecture will be given by Prof. Amany Burhaneddin Lubis, chairperson of the Indonesian Council of Ulemas for Women, Youth and Family Affairs, under the theme: Building the Islamic civilization between proven genesis and expected renewal, drawing on the Quranic verse: "And [also for] those who were settled in al-Madinah and [adopted] the faith before them. They love those who emigrated to them and find not any want in their breasts of what the emigrants were given but give [them] preference over themselves, even though they are in privation. And whoever is protected from the stinginess of his soul - it is those who will be the successful."

The lecture will be aired on Radio and TV channels starting 5 p.m.