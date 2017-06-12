Sierra Leone: Temne Community Pays Courtesy Call On President Koroma

The Temne community in the Western Area dubbed the Temne Community Development Council (TCDC) on Friday 9 June paid a courtesy call on President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

The purpose of the visit, according to Chairman Sheikh Osman Bangura, was to thank the president in appreciation of their newly appointed tribal head in the Western Area, King Alhaji Hassan Bangura.

Chairman Bangura emphasized that the appointment of their new tribal headman was in harmony with the Temne community living in the Western Area and expressed hope that the new leadership will foster peace and unity among the Temne people. He highlighted some of the good characters of King Alhaji Hassan Bangura that gave birth to a new hope of development and transformation of the Temne community.

Welcoming the delegation, President Koroma expressed delight for the unanimous appreciation shown by the Temne community over the appointment of King Alhaji Hassan Bangura as their tribal head, and underscored the relevance of chiefs as demonstrated during the fight against the unprecedented Ebola scourge. He said government would continue to work with chiefs for the development aspirations of the country.

The Head of State admonished the audience to take cognisance of the advice of the Inspector General of Police, calling on parents and guardians to serve as security for their children against the possession of harmful weapons. He urged them to be searching bags of their school going children to clamp against violent behaviours among the youth population.

King Alhaji Hassan Bangura thanked the President and the Temne community for the confidence reposed in him, and promised that he would do everything within his reach to unite the Temne family and live up to expectations.