Gambia: 320G Suspected Cannabis Dealer Granted Bail

Magistrate A. Sillah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court Monday granted D60, 000 bail to one Ebrima Jatta who is defending himself in a charge of being allegedly found in possession of 320grams of cannabis, a prohibited drug.

As part of the bail conditions, the presiding magistrate ordered Mr. Jatta to provide two sureties who must swear to affidavit of means and surrender their national identification cards to the court registrar.

Mr. Jatta is accused of being found in possession 320g of suspected cannabis without a valid license on 30th November, 2016, at Sanyang Police Check Point. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Drug prosecutor, NCA2 N.F. Korta applied for adjournment which was granted by the magistrate and adjourned the matter to 13th June.