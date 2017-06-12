Gambian Launches Book in Italian Language

A native of Sutukoba village in Wuli East District of Upper River Region (URR) has launched a book in Italian language in Italy during his one-year eight-month stint in the European county.

Filly M. Sanneh, is among thousands of Gambians who in recent years embarked on this dangerous trip that claimed the lives of many. However, the 50-page book catalogued his journey through several African countries, through the desert and then across the Mediterranean sea.

The book entitled: 'Journey of Filly M. Sanneh through 'Backway' to Italy, represents one of his best creative and memorable accounts endured by thousands of Africans in search of greener pasture in the west.

The 21-year-old is the son of a veteran Gambian journalist based in the Upper River Region in the person of Mamadi Sanneh.

According to his father his son is currently working in one of the companies in Italy as a record clerk.

Sanneh according to his father, before leaving for Italy, attended Gambia College where he obtained qualify Primary Teachers Certificate (PTC) and taught for one year an later quits to embark on the perilous journey.

During the 217 journey from Gambia to his promised destination Italy, Sanneh narrated that his son encountered challenges but thank God he arrived safely in that country.

"My son is attending one of the Italian educational institutes that gave him the opportunity to write a book in Italian language. Besides, he can now speak and write Italian language in English and Mandinka fluently," he said of his son.