Gambia: Indiscriminate Waste Dumping

The rate of indiscriminate dumping of waste in our communities, both public and private places seems to be stretching out of control, hence the need for timely intervention by authorities before we would pay the price for what experts called "Environmental pollution" and its impact on lives.

The situation has become deplorable and worst than ever before, as more heaps of waste could be found littered in different collection and non collecting points across the Greater Banjul Area, especially within the Kanifing Municipality. This trend once not addressed, will pose serious threat to not only our lives and welfare, but the environment as a whole in the face of global fight against climate change.

Effective waste collection and management required both individual and collective efforts, as inspired in the creation and establishment of policies and programmes such as the monthly cleaning exercise locally called "setsettal" later reduced to bi-monthly exercise, which was instituted by the then president Yahya Jammeh.

This further encourages enactment of National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), described by environmental lawyers and activists as the First Environmental Act of The Gambia that provided for establishment of National Environment Agency (NEA).

Section 3 of the cited Act, provided for duties and responsibilities of everyone to maintain decent environment, in line with cited policies and programmes to that effect. Section 39 therein prohibited environmental pollution, which affirmed the subject matter for this editorial "Indiscriminate Waste Dumping".

The National Environment Agency - the agency responsible for daily coordination and management of environment related matters and other stakeholders, including the City of Banjul, Kanifing Municipality and regional authorities, must do more to address the ongoing alarming environment crisis in the country.

We cannot be left consumed by waste generated from either domestic or commercial use, cognizant of the discomfort and dangers associated with such unacceptable environmental hazard.