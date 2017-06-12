12 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Willy Abraham Identifies Real's Problem

By Arfang M.S. Camara

The president of Real de Banjul Football Club, Willy Abraham has pointed out that the problem facing his team was the lack of a good coach who can develop players and also win titles for the team.

The club president was speaking in an exclusive interview with Observer Sports on Saturday. Willy Abraham has been the president of Real de Banjul for more than 20 years now, but he has been involved with the team for over 30 years in which he first served as treasurer at the club.

Real de Banjul has won 12 domestic titles, 3 FA Cup titles and 1 Super Cup. The club last won a domestic title in 2014 under the guidance of Coach Matarr Mborge and since then they have never played any final until recently against Hawks FC in the FF Cup final.

"Because if you look at the players that we have; they are the finest players in the league and in any national team category. We have quite a number of players which shows you that we have quality players".

According to Willy Mbam as he is commonly called, the last time that they won the league was when they lost all their players in the likes of Bubacarr Trawally (Steve), Omar Colley, Bubacarr Sanneh and Alagie Jobe amongst others. He added that, the revival of the team has been hampered by the lack of a good coach.

Real De Banjul has parted ways with Coach El-Hajj Sey and many suggest Real is interested in signing former Brikama United coach, Sulayman Kuyateh. However, Mr. Abraham has denied those rumours.

Real De Banjul has so far about eight (8) applicants for the vacant coaching position, including a Senegalese coach who has a French nationality and who has been in the country in two occasions trying to talk with them about the job.

