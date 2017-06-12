Gambia: Niani District Tribunal Goes Tough With Forest Offenders Niani District Tribunal Goes Tough With Forest Offenders

Niani district tribunal has found three men guilty of causing bush fire in a judgment it delivered at Kuntaur, last week.

Chief Alhagie Pierre Bah and court members found Mustapha Nyang, Sering Gaye and Taibou Nyang all from Jallow Kunda Sering village guilty of causing bush fire while clearing their farms at the same village. The fire was reportedly said to have escaped and burnt the forest. They were each sentenced by the court to pay a fine of one thousand dalasi in default to serve three months imprisonment.

Chief Bah said in his judgment that people must remain committed in protection of the forest against bush fires and other illegal activities, expressing fear about bush fire, which he said consumes a significant volume of deadwood, contributing to more damages to the country's energy supply. He said this also make life difficult for the people, especially the urban poor who cannot afford other alternatives sources of energy. He implored on the people of Niani to redouble their efforts in the protection of the forest.

The regional forestry officer for CRR north, Pa Demba Sigi Jeng said the impact of bushfires is unfortunately not limited to only the destruction of trees but also habitats for wildlife species and other agricultural produce. He said these impacts are evidently seen not only on the forest cover and its ecosystem but have stretched on the environment and the economic livelihood of the rural people. "Forest fires change the forest structure leading to more open woodland which becomes prone to erosion and reduction in soil health," Jeng said.