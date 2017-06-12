Gambia: Empowering Young People Will Help Shape a Better Future for All Says Chairman Bac

The chairman of Brikama Area Council has underscored that empowering young people and ensuring their participation at all levels will help them shape a better and more equitable future for us all.

Bakary Saibo Sanneh, was speaking recently at a recent daylong international youth day, which also coincided with activities marking the 2017 World cultural diversity for dialogue and development Day at Kubuneh village, Kombo Central, West Coast Region.

The event, held on the theme: 'Youth in Cultural Diversity for Peaceful Coexistence, Eradicating Poverty and Enhancing Sustainable Development', was organized by Samaasang Federation, an affiliate to Child Fund- The Gambia. It was aimed at enhancing the contribution of youth in cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence of tribes for effective poverty eradication, thereby enhancing sustainable development.

Sanneh maintained that young people are an untapped reservoir of talent and it is essential to give them the right tools to express their opinions and unlock their potentials.

"Today's generation of youth is the largest in history. Yet too often, across the world, the opportunities for young people to engage politically, economically and socially are limited. Growing inequality, extreme poverty and the threat of climate change bring into focus the fact that the action (or inactions) of present generation can jeopardize the rights and well being of generations yet to be born," he said.

He said: "When we give youth voice, in politics and public life, strengthen their skills and facilitate their access to decent jobs, they can play their full part in building stronger and more inclusive communities."

"The government and other stakeholders must be strongly committed to addressing youth unemployment by working together to ensure young people's entry in the labor market, building their capacities and connect them with better working opportunities."

He thus calls for public private partnerships and combining efforts in eliminating all barriers young people face, in making them less vulnerable to any sort of exclusion so that The Gambia can be develop through them.

Amadou Tambedou, Child and Youth officer, Samaasang Federation described the day as symbolic and crucial to youth development, saying his federation is out to empower youth and children to enable them to contribute their part to national development.

"We can only eradicate poverty and develop as a country if we work together as one people, family and nation and push tribal difference out."

Baboucarr Secka, sports coordinator, West Coast Region (WCR), called for the need for citizens to embrace the One Gambia principle as our identity and nothing else.

"If we all have this concept the country will be easily developed without much problem."

Lamin Darboe, executive director, National Youth Council (NYC), challenged young people to be tolerance and respect each other and put aside the tribal differences.

"What we should be thinking is how to develop our country, what to eat and how to address the unemployment problems that young people are facing, but not tribal differences," he said.

He said elders should help the youth in counseling them on the bad effects of tribalism. "Unemployment and irregular migration are some of the problems young people are facing in the country and should work together to address these problems."

Alagie Darboe, National Assembly Member for Brikama North, underscored the role of youths in national development, saying democracy and human right go with responsibility.

"As young people you should be responsible and employ your youthfulness. The dream of looking for greener pasture has ended in The Gambia. Gambia is greener and there is no country greener than The Gambia."