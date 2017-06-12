Gambia: Arrested Gambian Sports Journalist Charged

The Arrested Gambian Sports Journalist has been charged by the police and is expected to appear in court today, Monday. He is charged with four counts of, unlawful assembly, incitement of violence, willful damage of property and conspiracy.

The police in The Gambia on Friday arrested Gambian Sports Journalist Baboucarr Sey in connection with a disputed football field located in a local community of Kololi involving Real Estate Developer Global Properties.

Sey, who works for a local radio station Paradise FM, is also an executive member of the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG).

He was taken to the Serrekunda Police Station after his arrest on Friday before been moved to the Kanifing Police Station.

At the time of going to press on Sunday, negotiations were ongoing to grant the detained journalist a bail. Many journalists have shown solidarity with their colleague and have asked the authorities to release the journalist.

Global Properties is claiming to have bought the vast land from the former government. Global Properties is owned by Saul Frazer, who was recently appointed by President Barrow as Ambassador at Large.

The youth of Kololi and surroundings had organized a peaceful protest with a press conference to call on the government to intervene in resolving the matter. According to the youth, the football field is where the youth of Kololi and surroundings do play football.

Sey, who is a native of Kololi told Observer Sports that the police say he was arrested for an organized protest and press conference without a police permit.

Foday Conta, public relations officer of The Gambia Police Force confirmed that the journalist has been charged and will appear in court today or be release on bail.