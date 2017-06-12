Gambia: Halifa Says Kanilai Problem Now International Issue As Death Occurs

The party leader of the People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) stated that it was very clear that death had occurred, and that when a death occurs, the matter is no longer a Kanilai, political or national issue but an international issue, saying it is an issue of humanity.

He said it is important that within the law, a coroner request is conducted and a recommendation made by the coroner should implemented.

Hon. Sallah was speaking on Sunday afternoon during a press conference organised by his party.

According to him, no matter one would have envisaged in less than 6 months after the emergence of a new government, blood would stain in the corridors of state pack, indicating that this should compel all Gambians to take a pause and ask "what has gone wrong and what are we to do to right it". "This is the demand of truth and justice under our circumstances," he said.

Therefore, Sallah urged the state to issue another statement other than the statement previously been issued concerning the riot that occurred at Kanilai, which led to the death of a protester.

He advised that the statement should be a statement of reconciliation and a statement that would bring the people in the area together and discuss about the way forward.

"A statement that will call on the National Assembly Members of the area, religious leaders, the alkalolus, the council of elders to be involved in the all process with a view to prevent reoccurrence of such incident," he said. He noted that it is important to look at the issue of prosecutor, saying it is crucial to utilise the method of transitional justice.

The PDOIS party leader stated that this was an urgent task because the clarion call of Coalition 2016 was to give Gambia a new start. He said if the new start is blemished by blood stains, each Gambian should speak and act in accordance with dictates of conscience and the national interest. This, he said, is the only way they could speak one language.

According to him, the New Gambia must be a sovereign republic and that the role of the security forces in a sovereign republic is to safeguard the sovereign of the republic and the people and protect their lives and properties. Any security force that is not bound by such principles and values, he said is a killing machine.

He pointed out that when demonstrators aim to express grievances in a peaceful and contentious manner near to or away from the corridors of power without any disastrous of life and properties or posing any threats to seat of government, then the action should be seen as civil disobedience and a threat to a public order and not a threat to a state security, adding that a threat to state security requires the combine forces of armed and law enforcement agencies. Than the order hand, he said a threat to public order require the present of only the law enforcement agencies.

The National Assembly Member for Serekunda Constituency noted that despite the shooting and the arrest of Kanilai residents, the rebels often alluded to have not retaliate for the sake of kinships or ethnic tribes, one therefore, is left to wonder who will be using arm to support the demonstrators to bring Jammeh back to power. Hon. Sallah said others have argued that the use of life bullets on demonstrators within six months into office is a signal of a return to the past, adding that if the nation take sides, the issue of Kanilai incident would be reduced to a Barrow versus Jammeh affairs.