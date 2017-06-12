Gambia: Defunct GNTCA Has No Mandate to Represent Drivers Says GTAFIWU President

As the Transport Union's leadership crisis continues, the president of The Gambia Transport Agriculture Food Industry and Workers Union (GTAFIWU), Mustapha Jobe, has accused the defunct executive members of the Gambia National Transport Control Association (GNTCA) headed by Mumini Sey of embezzling drivers' monies.

Therefore, he said that they have no mandate to represent drivers in the country.

Jobe also accused the GNTCA executive members of using drivers' monies to buy vehicles for their own selfish interest. "They bought those vehicles and they never explained to us (the drivers) as to how and why they bought the vehicles for. The most painful thing about it is the fact that if we want to find out more on those vehicles, the police will arrest us," he added.

Officials of the GTAFIWU made these revelations recently during a press conference held at the Samega Janneh Hall in Tallinding.

The press conference that brought together GTAFIWU executive members, drivers as well as members of the Senegalese Transport Union was meant among other things to inform the press about their position with regard to the ongoing leadership crisis of the Transport Union.

For his part, Koba Suwareh, GTAFIWU adviser said there is no president in The Gambia that can dissolve the union. "The power that elected the president is the same power that elected the executive members of the union. The government of The Gambia has no power to bring in another union apart from the GTAFIWU, thus we the union members should leave up to expectation in ensuring that we embark on a country-wide tour in sensitising the drivers on the existence of the union," he noted.

The secretary general of The Gambia Labour Congress, Kebba Massaneh Ceesay, said the reason of the press conference was to enlighten the public about certain developments that were happening in the transport sector, which they are to clarify or else it would lead to further misunderstanding and destabilisation of their activities.

According to him, it took them sometime as a result of difficulties they faced with the former government, but with the advent of the new government, he said they had a consultation with the minister of Trade and they were able to engage in the normal union activities. He added that GTAFIWU is prepared to work with any member whose hands are clean.