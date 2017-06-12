Gambia: NLTP Boosts Village Health Workers in Nbr

The Regional Health Director in the North Bank Region recently distributed 114 bicycles to village health workers in the area. The bicycles, donated by the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme (NLTP) with funding from Global Fund, were meant to ease the mobility needs of village health workers, thereby strengthening primary health care services in the country.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at Essau, Sutering Drammeh of NBR's Regional Health Directorate, said the donation will go a long way in facilitating easy movement of village health workers, thus ensuring that people infected with TB are referred to the nearest health facility for treatment.

Tuberculosis, according to him, remains a public health concern for many countries including The Gambia and that its fight calls for concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

Drammeh thanked village health workers for their commitment and for what he called complementing the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in reaching out to families and individuals in ensuring quality health care services for all.

He also lauded Global Fund through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for strengthening health care service in the country.

Momodou Barrow, regional senior health officer for North Bank West, echoed similar sentiments.

While calling for periodic maintenance of the bicycles to serve its purpose, Barrow acknowledged that the easy mobility for village health workers would further ensure early detection of TB cases for quick referrals, treatment at health facilities now.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Amadou Jallow of Kerr Mama, lauded the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and partners for their foresight, further assuring of their pledge to strengthen primary health care services for all.