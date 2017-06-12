Gambia: YPM Board Chairperson Inspires Young Talents

The chairperson of Board of Directors of Young People in the Media (YPM), Lamin Manga, who doubles as Russian consulate to The Gambia, recently inspired young talents at the recent celebrations marking International Children's Day of Broadcasting.

Organized by YPM in collaboration with Childfund The Gambia and stakeholders in child protection, the event was held on the theme: "Empowering Children in a Digital World Through Effective Communication".

Manga underscored the needs to recognize the significant role played by children in the shaping a brighter future for each country, saying children despite being young, should be placed in the forefront of our development agenda in other for them to be prepared for the future.

He maintained that its common knowledge that in The Gambia, children are mostly seen as people without great ideas, yet they cannot have a voice to contribute positively towards nation building. This, he observed, has resulted in adults taking decisions and making choices for and on behalf of children, some of which are sometimes not in their best interest.

It was for this reason, that the Young People in The Media will be launching the "Girl in ITC Campaign" in support of the girl child in advocacy and the media. This campaign will ensure that boys support their female counterparts to raise awareness on issues affecting girls using the media.

Commenting on the observance of the ICDB, Manga expounded on the many problems that continues to affect the lives of children in The Gambia and elsewhere in the world.

"We must labour to find solutions to these problems, "Children are used as child soldiers and wives in senseless adult conflicts, deprived of their livelihood, education, smooth and uninterrupted growth and development as well as the right to enjoy their childhood.

In The Gambia, he went on, children faces different kinds of abuses including physical, sexual and emotional abuse, thus they are at times deprive of the right to education, expose to extreme negative condition in work places etc. and in most instance, the girl child suffers the most as possibility of been given away to a husband she knows not and not prepare for the roles of becoming a wife. This and many others is what children face on a daily basis.

He thus called for collective efforts as a society and as nations to reflect on the plight of children and work towards resolving them in order to give children a better life.

ICDB is one of UNICEF's most successful advocacy initiatives. It supports some of the world's most powerful and influential broadcasting organizations and broadcasters from all over the world to allow children space in their media outlets.