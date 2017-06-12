Gambia: Narcotics Officer Says Suspected Cannabis Was Found in a Black Bag

A narcotics officer who testified in a an alleged suspected drug trial at the Bundung Magistrates' Court last Tuesday said during their search of a house at Tanji, they found suspected cannabis in a black bag and in another multi-coloured nylon bag that was found on the ceiling of the accused person's house.

Testifying before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Buba Bojang said it was a routine patrol that led them to the accused persons' house and the discovery of the suspected cannabis.

In the case, Mamadi Kurumang, Musa Kurumang and Bubacarr Jallow are charged with being found in possession of 440g of suspected cannabis at Tanji on 9th April, 2016.

Mr. Bojang told the court that on April 9, that he and a team of narcotic officers went on a patrol in Tanji and when they arrived at the accused persons' home, they introduced themselves to them as narcotic officers and requested to conduct a search in their room. He said it was during that search that they discovered the suspected cannabis.

He said the three men were then arrested and taken to Brufut Police Station where the suspected cannabis was counted and amounted to 182 wraps.