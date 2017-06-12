12 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia Loses As 2019 Afcon Qualifiers Opens

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Senior Scorpions of The Gambia have opened their 2019 AFCON Qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 lost away to The Squirrels of Benin on Sunday.

The host took the lead in the 53rd minute courtesy of Captain Stephane Sessegnon's powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Coach Sang and charges are in Group D against Benin, Algeria and Togo. The Scorpions gave a good performance in the first half, but were a bit down in the second half.

Goalie Alhagie Jobe alias Toldo is arguably the "Man of The Match" after numerous brilliant saves during the game.

The Scorpions will resume the campaign in March 2018 when the Scorpions host Algeria in Banjul.

A lot is to be learned from this game in order to prepare for the subsequent qualifying games.

Gambia

Arrested Gambian Sports Journalist Charged

The Arrested Gambian Sports Journalist has been charged by the police and is expected to appear in court today, Monday.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.