Gambia Loses As 2019 Afcon Qualifiers Opens

The Senior Scorpions of The Gambia have opened their 2019 AFCON Qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 lost away to The Squirrels of Benin on Sunday.

The host took the lead in the 53rd minute courtesy of Captain Stephane Sessegnon's powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Coach Sang and charges are in Group D against Benin, Algeria and Togo. The Scorpions gave a good performance in the first half, but were a bit down in the second half.

Goalie Alhagie Jobe alias Toldo is arguably the "Man of The Match" after numerous brilliant saves during the game.

The Scorpions will resume the campaign in March 2018 when the Scorpions host Algeria in Banjul.

A lot is to be learned from this game in order to prepare for the subsequent qualifying games.