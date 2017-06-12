12 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Grants D60, 000 Bail to Alleged 1KG, 900G Suspected Cannabis Dealer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou Gassama

Magistrate A. Sallah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court last week granted D60, 000 bail to one Yaya Cham who is defending himself in a charge of being in possession with 1kg and 900g of suspected cannabis, a prohibited drug.

As part of the bail conditions, the presiding magistrate ordered Mr. Cham to provide two Gambian sureties who must swear to affidavit of means and surrender their national identification cards to the court's registrar.

Cham is accused of being found in prosecution with 1kg and 900g of suspect cannabis without a valid license on 23rd March, 2016, at Gungur Police Check Point. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Drug prosecutor, NCA 2 N.A.F. Korta applied for adjournment which was granted by the magistrate who adjourned the matter to 13th June.

Gambia

Arrested Gambian Sports Journalist Charged

The Arrested Gambian Sports Journalist has been charged by the police and is expected to appear in court today, Monday.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.