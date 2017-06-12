Gambia: Court Grants D60, 000 Bail to Alleged 1KG, 900G Suspected Cannabis Dealer

Magistrate A. Sallah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court last week granted D60, 000 bail to one Yaya Cham who is defending himself in a charge of being in possession with 1kg and 900g of suspected cannabis, a prohibited drug.

As part of the bail conditions, the presiding magistrate ordered Mr. Cham to provide two Gambian sureties who must swear to affidavit of means and surrender their national identification cards to the court's registrar.

Cham is accused of being found in prosecution with 1kg and 900g of suspect cannabis without a valid license on 23rd March, 2016, at Gungur Police Check Point. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Drug prosecutor, NCA 2 N.A.F. Korta applied for adjournment which was granted by the magistrate who adjourned the matter to 13th June.