Photo: EskomSouthAfrica

Eskom Megawatt Park.

Ben Ngubane, the Eskom chairperson has resigned with immediate effect, Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown said on Monday.

"Dr Ngubane formally tendered his resignation, which I accepted," Brown, said in a statement.

"I would like to thank Dr Ngubane for his contribution to turning Eskom around since the load shedding days of 2014/15, and wish him well in the future.

"To ensure continuity at Eskom, I have decided to appoint Mr Zethembe Khoza as interim chairperson until I am able to take new board appointments to Cabinet for approval," Brown said.

Eskom's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place later this month.

Source: News24