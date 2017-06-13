12 June 2017

South Africa: Eskom Board Chair Resigns

Eskom Megawatt Park.

Ben Ngubane, the Eskom chairperson has resigned with immediate effect, Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown said on Monday.

"Dr Ngubane formally tendered his resignation, which I accepted," Brown, said in a statement.

"I would like to thank Dr Ngubane for his contribution to turning Eskom around since the load shedding days of 2014/15, and wish him well in the future.

"To ensure continuity at Eskom, I have decided to appoint Mr Zethembe Khoza as interim chairperson until I am able to take new board appointments to Cabinet for approval," Brown said.

Eskom's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place later this month.

