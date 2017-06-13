Ben Ngubane, the Eskom chairperson has resigned with immediate effect, Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown said on Monday.
"Dr Ngubane formally tendered his resignation, which I accepted," Brown, said in a statement.
"I would like to thank Dr Ngubane for his contribution to turning Eskom around since the load shedding days of 2014/15, and wish him well in the future.
"To ensure continuity at Eskom, I have decided to appoint Mr Zethembe Khoza as interim chairperson until I am able to take new board appointments to Cabinet for approval," Brown said.
Eskom's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place later this month.
Source: News24