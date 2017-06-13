Photo: Twitter

Christopher Kubheka

Former Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 actor Christopher Kubheka, popularly known as "Gunman" has reportedly committed suicide on Monday.

Khubeka was best known for his role as Gunman in popular local TV show Yizo Yizo , where he played along with actors such as Bonginkosi Dlamini, who played Papa Action.

Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter to send their condolences to his family.

RIP Gunman!E Ba Grand Jo - Tebogo Malope (@TebogoMalope) June 12, 2017

Born Christopher Kubheka a.k.a Gunman a.k.a Bazooka one of thee best actor in S.A he will be missed.May his soul rest in peace - #RIPGunman - SIBONGILE NTULI (@Sibongile_Dust) June 12, 2017

#RIPJabuKubheka May Your Soul Rest In Peace ...Dear Gunman please greet Grootman Thiza in heaven .......Lala ngoxolo Brother Man - Malome wa Lwazi (@Lope_Moifo) June 12, 2017

#RIPJabuKubheka to me you'll always be gunman, thank you for the memories...another one gone too soon - Lekazi Spinning (@Team_Lekazi) June 12, 2017

Source: News24