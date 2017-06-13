Uganda: Land Wasn't Taken From Peasants and Given to the Kabaka, Chiefs

opinion

What is commonly known as mailo land or the land tenure system, which was introduced by the British in the central region, has in recent years been criticised by many people from outside Buganda. Most of these criticisms are false such as the claim that the British took land from the peasants and dished it out to the king and his chiefs.

Although it is true that 225 square miles were granted by the British colonial administration to the king and a few of the most senior chiefs in Tooro and Ankole pursuant to the 1900 Tooro Agreement and the 1901 Ankole Agreement in Buganda, the 1900 Agreement merely confirmed existing customary holdings. The land given away in Toro and Ankole was known as "native freeholds" to distinguish it from mailo land whose incidents were governed by the provisions of the Land Law of 1908.

At the time of the making of the 1900 Buganda Agreement, there existed four types of customary land tenure namely land vested in the king on behalf of his people, clan land and individual interests emanating from these two. In the case of land vested in the king, the individual interests known as ebyalo, were given out by his stewards (abamasaza) while clan lands were allocated by clan leaders. Individuals who acquire land in this way could also give out interests known as obusenze on their holdings.

Indeed, customary land systems differed from region to region depending on the manner in which those regions were settled in the first place. What is known as Uganda was an empty space until groups of our founding ancestors from different parts of Africa came and settled on it. These migrant groups included the Bantu-speaking people from the Congo savanna area, the Luo-speaking people from the plains of the southern Nile River and Sudanic speakers from northern Nile.

As these groups settled down, they started organising themselves in clusters of extended families and lineages, which came to be known as clans. Legend has it that Buganda was founded by five clans, which settled along the interlucustrine lakes where they developed their identities, rules of life, customs and beliefs. The land under clan control came to be known as ettaka ly'obutaka, but as the kingdom expanded territorially, the acquired lands became vested in the Kabaka, who would send out stewards (abamasaza) to manage it.

Following the religious war between Catholics and Protestants in 1888, Buganda was divided into two equal parts, each to be administered by chiefs appointed by the head of each religious party with an assistant from the opposite party and a territory under his care. By 1900, there were around 600 such chiefs, who acquired land by virtue of being appointed to office by the head of their religious party. The framers of the 1900 Agreement assumed that there were 600 such chiefs and 400 individually owned interests in land and confirmed these interests for titling purposes.

The wording of section 15 of the 1900 Agreement is instructive. It reads: 'One thousand chiefs and private landowners will receive the estates of which they are already in possession and which are computed at an average of 8 square miles per individual.' As it turned out, people had to prove the size of the land they held before being given a provisional certificate under the Land in Buganda Provisional Certificates Law.

While it is true that 613 square miles were given out to 189 chiefs, this does not prove the critics claim that land was taken from peasants and given to the Kabaka and his chiefs.

