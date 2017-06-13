13 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Hosts Weatherhead Win Open to Mark 20th Anniversary

By Makhtum Muziransa

Kampala — Weatherhead beat Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions 4-2 on penalties to win their own Open for the first time on Sunday at Lugogo.

The final was a tense affair for fans of either side despite the teams not finding any real cutting edge for the entire 50 minutes.

KHC topped the round-robin group with 13 points while Weatherhead edged Wananchi and Rockets - all on 11 points in six games - on goal difference. Such was the level of competition over the weekend. During the eight second flicks, Lawrence Robin Okongo started Weatherhead off with a brilliant show of skill - the goal of the tournament - where he juggled the ball on his stick before looping it past KHC keeper Michael 'Dante' Mafabi and batting it into goal.

Francis Ddumba tried the same but dropped his stick. However umpire William Oketcha ruled the keeper had touched his stick and gave a spot flick that was converted before Vincent Kasasa (men's top scorer with eight goals) and Peter Elolu scored.

For KHC, Samuel Wakhisi's effort raised into the top right corner of the goal from a narrow angle raised doubts in Oketcha's mind. The umpire finally decided to give it but that and Timothy Ntumba's goal were not enough as Dulf Musoke and Ashraf Tumwesigye missed.

"We are very happy to win after a number of disappointments in finals in the recent years," captain Emmanuel Wabuyaka, said.

"It even means more because we are marking our 20th anniversary as a club and it gives the right momentum ahead for the league match against them (KHC)," he added.

The two sides will meet again this Saturday in the opener of the men's National Hockey League in Lugogo.

Earlier Weatherhead Ladies, playing Wananchi, lost their second Weatherhead Open final in two years. Wananchi won 1-0 courtesy of Mildred Amia's goal.

