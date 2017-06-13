Uganda: World Bank Earmarks Shs10 Billion for Safe Water in Pallisa

Pallisa — In a bid to address the prevailing water crisis in Pallisa Town Council and its environs, the World Bank (WB) has earmarked Shs10b for the construction of Kasodo water pump station.

The district vice chairperson, Mr Patrick Oduchu, said the money donated through the government of Uganda, will be used to install new equipment following the breakdown of the old system.

"We applaud the World Bank and government for this gesture to carry out major overhaul of Kasodo water pump station to reduce on the distance. People have been trekking kilometres in search of water. This is a big milestone to the people of Pallisa," Mr Oduchu said.

Kasodo water pump station currently under construction, is located in Kasodo Sub-county, about 5km from Pallisa Town.

Mr Oduchu said upon completion, Pallisa residents and neighbours will be relieved of the safe water burden.

Mr Yusuf Zomu, the Pallisa Town Council chairperson, told Daily Monitor that an estimated population of about 42,000 people, who entirely depend on the Kasodo water pump, have been suffering a severe water crisis.

He explained that for close to five years, Kasodo water station has been on and off due to various factors, including technical breakdown. "The government, through the ministry of Water had agreed to install a new pump station and information available is that the contract had been awarded. We have been engaging the ministry officials over the same to address the problem of water," Mr Zomu said.

Installation

Early this month, town council officials headed by Mr Zomu and the commissioner for urban water, Mr Dominic Ouzu, had a meeting concerning the installation of a new water pump station in Kasodo.

The water supply supports several key institutions such as schools, hospitals, hotels and restaurants.

"The number of domestic consumers depending on the water pump station has also increased," Mr Zomu, said adding that an estimated 62,000 residents rely on the water for domestic use.