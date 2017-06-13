Uganda: Charity End Winless Run, Tigers Dent KICC Title Hopes

Kampala — Charity Trust Fund finally shed some skin. They were not in charitable mood as they overwhelmed Nile by six wickets for their first win in the Jazz Safari National Cricket League at Lugogo on Sunday.

All-rounder Steven Wabwose spun a web of devilish delivers to leave David Musoke (45 off 90) and his men bamboozled as Nile collapsed for 160 in 48.1 overs. Later the ebullient pair of Varinder Singh (51* off 30) and Simon Ssesaazi (35 off 41) complimented each other well to ensure Charity cool off some of their own relegation fears inside 23 overs.

"You always need the first win. So this was really important," said the hard-hitting Varinder. "It is going to help us push forward. We must keep the momentum. Hats off to Wabwose who keeps picking wickets for us in every game."

Nile captain Musoke was not blunt in the assessment of the game. "It was a tough one for us," he said. "Three wins, three losses and we are left with Damani. We are not pleased with our efforts. We did not bat well on a wicket we thought we could have applied ourselves better. 200-plus would have been a good score."

Across town in Kyambogo, Kampala Institute of Cricket Clubs (KICC)'s title ambitions suffered a big blow when they suffered a heavy eight-wicket loss to Kutchi Tigers. KICC were dismissed for 129 thanks to Shem Ngoche's 3 for 23 and then Nanji Pindoriya put the game beyond KICC with an unbeaten steady knock of 52 off 72. Elsewhere, King's College Budo overwhelmed Mwiri by 145 runs whereas Kampala Pirates forfeited their match against Avengers as they didn't have enough playing uniforms for all their players.

JAZZ SAFARI NATIONAL LEAGUE

WEEKEND RESULTS - DIV. ONE

Nile 160/10 Charity TF 162/4

(Charity TF won by 6 wickets)

KICC 129/10 Kutchi Tigers 135/2

(Kutchi Tigers won by 8 wickets)

DIVISION TWO

KC Budo 274/10 Mwiri 131/10

(KC Budo won by 145 runs)

Kampala Pirates vs. Avengers

(Pirates forfeited match)