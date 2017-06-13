Uganda: Councillors Summon Minister Kamya Over KCCA Bill

Kampala city councilors have summoned Kampala minister Beti Olive Kamya to appear before the council next Monday and explain the KCCA amendment bill.

Kamya was no show at today's meeting convened by the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago to discuss the KCCA amendment bill. She declined to attend the meeting, saying that she hadn't been included on the order paper to make a statement. The councilors have now asked Lukwago to notify the minister that she should come next week to talk specifically about the KCCA amendment act before delving into other issues concerning Kampala.

Kamya had initially agreed to attend today's meeting in a June 8th, letter to the Lord Mayor.

"I wish inform you that the minister will attend the above sitting and make a statement on Kampala Capital City. The statement will cover all issues in regard to development of Kampala. I therefore wish to ask that the order paper be readjusted to provide for the item of the statement of the minister immediately after the authority prayer. Please inform my office in writing and send a copy of the readjusted order paper," reads her letter.

Lukwago wrote back to Kamya on the same date, saying he couldn't adjust the order paper.

"The rules of procedure don't confer prerogative powers on the office of the Lord Mayor to amend or adjust the order paper once it is issued and circulated to the members of the authority," read Lukwago's letter.

He however, advised the minister to come to the meeting, saying council members would amend the order paper and give her an opportunity to make a presentation. Kamya wrote back, arguing that she could not attend unless minister's address is clearly put on the order paper.

"I would therefore suggest that the minister will wait to make a statement to the council until appropriate time is found by the authority for the minister. The minister will then be informed in advance and the matter reflected in the order paper of the council," she said.

She also warned Lukwago that he has been convening special authority meetings without notifying members 14 days prior to the meetings. Today's meeting was called on June 4, which is six days prior instead of the 14 days required by the law.

"While section 1(1) of KCCA Act 2010 provide meeting of the authority, section 1(2) provides for special meetings, which by implication should be held under special circumstances... since taking office in May 2016, you have convened two authority meetings and at least over 15 special meetings. This is irregular and out of order because section 1(3) provides for at least 14 working days' notice in writing before an authority meeting sits," Kamya's letter reads.

What KCCA Act says on Authority meeting as prescribed in the fourth schedule?

Section 1 (1) of the fourth schedule: The Lord Mayor shall convene every meeting of the Authority at a time and place as the Authority may determine, and the Authority shall meet for the discharge of business at least once in every three months.

Section 1 (2): The Lord Mayor may, at any time, convene a special meeting of the council and shall also call a meeting within fourteen days, if requested to do so in writing by one third of the members of the Authority.

Section 1 (3): Notice of a meeting of the Authority shall be given in writing to each member at least fourteen working days before the day of the meeting.

