Tanzania: Blood Isn't for Sale, Insists Health Minister

Dar es Salaam — The call was made by health minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu on Monday, when Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) officials were donating blood in one of the bank’s branch in Dar es Salaam. “Patients who are in need of blood transfusions aren’t supposed to pay for blood…anyone, who will be forced to purchase blood should report to the authorities,” said the minister.

The government will take disciplinary measures against health workers, who are selling blood to patients in need of blood transfusion.

For his part KCB Bank Managing Director Mr Cosmas Kimario said that his office will continue to support the government's efforts in improving healthcare settings in the country.