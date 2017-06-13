Photo: Daily News

President John Pombe Magufuli receiving mining second report.

Dar es Salaam — Development stakeholders have extended their views on the second probe team's report which was handed over on Monday to President John Magufuli that looked into mining contracts and their economic impact.

The report showed that Acacia Gold Mining had been siphoning the country's resources through dubious contracts while mentioning names of different former politicians who were largely involved in them.

According to the Senior Researcher at Repoa Abel Kinyondo the report is commendable and can be effective in correcting the past mistakes in the mineral and energy sector for development if the recommendations would be thoroughly executed.

He explained that the first strength of the report is the request that all contracts be reviewed in Parliament meetings which he said would give more room for analysis before they are signed.

Kinyondo went on that another factor is the mentioning of former government officials who were directly involved in signing bogus contracts to be the best approach to address the problem from its roots.

"This increases accountability to public officials since they know that now they have to take responsibilities for their actions," he said.

Mr Kinyondo also added that this demonstrates how other committees should also work to dig out dirt that pulls back the nation's effort toward economic revolution. He is of the view that President Magufuli has shown boldness in dealing with issues of corruption, something that gives confidence to such committees in carrying out their duties deligently, knowing they have president's support.

University of Dar es Salaam's Economics department Professor Samwel Wangwe said the report has shown the great need to build capacity in managing the mining sector.