Tanzania: Opposition Calls for Review of National Debt Strategy

Dodoma — The Government should review and update the 2002 National Debt Strategy (NDS) because it is outdated, the opposition camp in the Parliament has said.

Shadow deputy minister for Finance, Mr David Silinde, said when tabling an alternative budget in Parliament on Monday morning that the strategy was drafted under very different situations for instance securities and government loans act of 1974.

Mr Silinde noted that economic situation has evolved, necessitating the upgrading of the NDS.

He noted for instance that the prevailing laws and guidelines were not in line with expansion of the national debt on various aspects of large debts. He said institutions dealing with management of national debts also Mr Silinde noted also that in his recent report, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), noted that the current national debt management system was wanting.

"Though the government has been insisting that the national debt is manageable, but it is very difficult for an economy which grows by between 6.5 and seven percent to pay a debt which grows at the rate of 149 percent," he said.

Silinde noted it was unfortunate that the portion of domestic debt was growing, increasing pressure on other local borrowers and pushing up interest rates.

"In other words the government has been blocking other institutions and people from obtaining loans from local financial institutions," he said.

Mr Silinde noted that analysis of the national debt sustainability carries out in 2015 and 2016 shows that ratio of the debt management and national income (local collections) has been growing at an alarming rate.

Exemplifying, he noted that in 2016/17 budget, domestic revenue collections were Sh13.5 trillion out of which Sh8 trillion was set aside for servicing the national debt and h7.2 trillion was set aside for salaries.

"This shows that national debt and salaries consumed a total of Sh15.2 trillion, far below the revenue collected from local sources," he said noting that the government was forced to borrow more in order to meet this expenditure.

He said similar situation is expected in 2017/18 budget in which out of Sh19 trillion from local revenues, Sh16.6 trillion has been budgeted for salaries and servicing national debt.

"The situation might be worse because the government has set for itself ambitious local revenue collections projections. Id in 2016/17 government planned to collect Sh but managed to collect only Sh20.7 trillion, through which miracles will enable the government to collect Sh31.7 trillion to finance 2017/18 budget!" wondered Mr Silinde