12 June 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Wizkid Is Amazing, We Have Great Chemistry

By Kwame Dankwah

Songstress Jane Efya Awindor, known in showbiz as Efya, has revealed that she has great chemistry with Nigerian artiste, Wizkid.

Efya, who has a single titled 'Daddy Yo' with Wizkid, described him as an amazing artiste during an interaction with JoyNews' MzGee.

"Wiz[kid] is amazing. Me and him we have great chemistry when it comes to music so I'm just like always elated when we are in the studio together," she said.

She however refused to disclose in detail her terms of engagement with Starboy Worldwide, which signed her earlier this year. She claims the details are classified.

"I can't tell you, those details are proper classified. We do have an affiliation with Starboy Worldwide," the singer said.

Watch the attached video as Efya speaks on her role as brand ambassador for Allianz Awards 2017, selling the Ghanaian culture at her recent concert in the United States and more.

