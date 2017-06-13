Malawi: Phyzix Is New Malawi Celebrity Father - Baby Girl Named Alyssa Grace Chikoleka

The husky-voiced Phyzix, real name, Noel Chikoleka announced Saturday that he and his celebrity wife, songbird and Zodiak TV personality, Ruth Kulaisi-Chikoleka, the winner of last year's Airtel Music Trance competition, had their bouncing baby arrived.

Assiduous rapper and lyrist, Chikoleka, who is the head of marketing and customer experience at Opportunity International Bank of Malawi (OIBM) and is popularly known as 'Gamba wa Suit' posted on social media - his Facebook page: "Friends and Family, it gives me great pleasure to announce the birth of our first born daughter Alyssa Grace Chikoleka . Both mother and child are doing well. God has done it again! Your name be praised Jehovah! Amen. #Alyssa."

The Cholapitsa hit-maker joins his music acquaintance, silky-voice pop star, Dan Lu who recently became a dad to his daughter, Daniella with his singer wife, Emmie Kankweche- Lufani and others to become a celebrity father.

Phyzix of the 'It's Only Entertainment' (IOE) music label and the Sweetbanana songster, Dan Lu otherwise known as Daniel Lufani recently corroborated in a dance-floor filler hit song, Noninoni alongside the talented lyrist and rapper Martin Nkhata aka Martse of Mwano fame.

The cosmopolitan entrepreneurial rapper and Hip-hop star posted a picture of himself with the Shupi composer, Dan Lu with an underlying un-encrypted caption; Sharing daddy notes with Daniella's father.

Songwriter and producer, Phyzix who is credited for popularizing the Malawian ghetto hip-hop speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times expressed great joy and happiness saying that he is thrilled to the bone to be a father to a beautiful baby girl.

"To be honest, it just turns out that my family is very important to me and represents my core focus in my life. I love my wife, Ruth so much. She is not only beautiful, she is also warm-hearted, kind and above all else my best friend. She has given me the most precious gift in my life. Two has become three. I am forever indebted to her," said the Phyzix.

He added: "I would like to heartily thank my mum, Evelyn, my brother Alexander Tinga, my sisters, Sauka Elizabeth, Ewey and Tayanjana, my parents' in-law, Mr and Mrs Kulaisi, my brothers' and sisters' in-laws, all my relatives, friends work colleagues for moral support and I salute the media. I would love to thank everyone for their steadfast love and unflinching support. Family means everything to me."

Phyzix, a former professional basketball player, also thanked his friends and fans for their dogged and stanch support.

"Fatherhood has changed me as a person for I now have more responsibilities, but I will always remain true and loyal to everyone in my life and I give my daughter to God for his protection and love because she is a covenant child. I give thanks and praises to the almighty God," said the Zangoyamba Mwachibwana lyrical assassin.

Asked if he will compose a new song as a dedication to her daughter, Alyssa, 'Man Phyzo' as he is popularly known in the ghetto was tight-lipped as he appeared to be overcome with emotion and somewhat blissful delight.

"At the moment, I am only thinking about how blessed I am. We will see, let everything sink in." said the excited rapper.