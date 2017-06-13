7 June 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: A/Ibom Govt Orders Traders to Reduce Price of Foodstuff

By Bernard Tolani Dada

Uyo — Worried by the high cost of foodstuff and other consumables in most markets, Akwa Ibom State government has ordered the immediate reduction in prices of foodstuff in the state.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Traders Matters, Mr. Idorenyin Raphael, who gave the directive yesterday in Uyo said, "That some Traders Union operating in the state have taken advantage of the poor economic situation of the country to inflate the prices of the various food stuffs in the market."

He explained that after a thorough investigation it has been discovered that some traders have chosen to make abnormal profit to the detriment of the poor masses camouflaging under the current economic situation in the country.

According to Mr. Idorenyin Raphael, "This is most regrettably condemnable, hence the need to by this notice inform all the leaders of the various Traders Union to as a matter of urgency reduce the prices of the food stuffs in the market within 31 days so as to decrease the rate of hardship being experienced by the consumers who are residents in the state."

