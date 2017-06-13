Kenya: Koitalel Gets University Named After Him

press release

Orkoiyot Koitalel arap Samoei, the freedom hero killed in cold blood by British colonialists, was today honoured after President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked off the construction of a university named after him.

President Kenyatta laid the foundation stone of the Koitalel Samoei University College at the spot where Koitalel was tricked and killed in 1905. Koitalel was the supreme chief of the Nandi and is revered all over Kalenjin land.

President Kenyatta said it has taken a long time but finally Koitalel will get his rightful honour, adding that the new university will be opened in two years time.

"As a country we will not forget those who came before us and stood for justice. Koitalel was a hero for all Kenyans," said the President as he called on the youth to take advantage of access to education to achieve progress.

"Let us all strive to expand our economy because no one else will come to develop our country," said the President.

He said the university will also bring economic growth to Nandi Hills town.

Deputy President William Ruto said the construction of the university was an emotional issue for the residents of the county and neighbouring regions where Koitalel came from.

"This university represents the history of the people of Nandi. On behalf of the Nandi people and on my own behalf I want to thank you for starting the construction of this institution," said the DP, who shares the name Samoei with Koitalel.

He said the leaders of the region had insisted that the first course the university college offers should be law to represent the freedom and justice that Koitalel stood for.

"We want the university to produce people who will defend our freedoms and the sovereignty of our nation," said the Deputy President who likened what the British did to Kenyans of Koitalel's generation to what the International Criminal Court tried to do to President Kenyatta and himself.

The university college, which starts off as a constituent of the University of Nairobi, will be constructed at the cost of Sh3.4 billion.

University of Nairobi officials said the institution will start with a school of law to signify that Koitalel stood for justice.

"It will start with a school of law signifying that Koitalel stood for justice and died fighting for freedom," said Prof Peter Ngau, the Principal of the College of Architecture and Engineering.

Prof Ngau said the college will then establish a sports academy to serve the region, which is designated the home of champions in athletics.

The college will then add a school of business to contribute to shaping the country's future and contributing to Vision 2030, said Prof Ngau.

It was a long struggle for residents of the region to have institutions of higher education established in Nandi Hills and named after Koitalel.

Leaders from the region have for many decades requested successive governments to establish an institution to honour Koitalel