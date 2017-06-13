Tanzania: Budget Now Under Scrutiny of Bunge Committee, Opposition

Dodoma — The government's revenue and expenditure plan for 2017/18 comes to test from today when the Parliament reconvenes to debate it for five days.

Though the blueprint received cheers from the majority bench in the House when Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Phillip Mpango unveiled it on Thursday last week, it (the blueprint) is today expected to come under the scrutiny of the Budget Committee before the opposition presents its alternative piece (alternative budget).

Dr Mpango appeared well composed on Thursday. With several recommendations that seek to lessen tax burden on small and medium scale businesses, farmers, livestock keepers, transporters, vehicle assemblers, motorists and local fresh juice manufacturers among others, the budget easily received the endorsement of a majority of lawmakers, no wonder, the Parliament Speaker was at one point was compelled to openly say that it (the budget) would easily receive a clean bill of health.

But aside with that endorsement, Tanzanians are today keeping their ears wide open as they look forward to what the chairperson of a Parliamentary Budget Committee, Ms Hawa Ghasia has regarding how to improve the document.

Ms Ghasia's team has worked extensively on the budget and it is widely expected that she will try to fill the holes in the document.

On the other hand, it is the shadow Deputy Finance and Planning Minister, Mr David Silinde, who is expected to highlight the shortcomings therein when he delivers the opposition's alternative budget in the House today.

Speaking to The Citizen soon after the budget was tabled last Thursday, Mr Silinde indicated that the opposition was not satisfied with the financial plans fronted by the government.

"Though CCM lawmakers have applauded the budget but I can tell that there is nothing substantial in it. People are applauding because they had no time to deeply scrutinize it and on Monday we will show that this budget is nothing," he said.

Mr Silinde said though Dr Mpango has tried to remove a lot of taxes, the crux of the matter was how he is going to raise enough money to finance the plan, banking his argument on the fact that implementation of the 2016/17 leaves a lot to be desired.

Presenting the 2016 Economic Survey Report and the National Development Plan for 2017/18 in Parliament on Thursday last week, Dr Mpango said while the government planned to spend Sh11.8 trillion on development projects in 2016/17, it managed to raise only Sh4.5 trillion as of April 2017.

The poor performance, he said, was attributed to delays in securing loans and grants due to prolonged negotiations with development partners and commercials.

According to Mr Silinde, the actual outcome of the 2016/17 budget gives him no reason to smile about the 2017/18 one as well.

"This shows that having sweet words in the revenue and expenditure plan does not guarantee a good budget. Even last year we were convinced that the budget was exemplary but look where we have ended," he added.

Apart from revenue collection, the government budget will also face the challenge of explaining the decision to remove annual road licence fee. From the reigning debates, some people have hinted that the decision will have far reaching effects as it might cause the increase of fuel prices which will in turn increase cost of living.

Dr Mpango announced last Thursday that the government has decided to scrap the annual motor vehicle licence fee but has instead swapped it with the introduction of a new Sh40 levy on a litre of fuel.

Going by the ongoing debate, Dr Mpango may be required to explain why the government believes the Sh40 will not trigger a rise in inflation rate.

With a belief that income tax is to be levied only on income generating ventures, Dr Mpango may also be required to explain the essence behind taxing non-commercial houses, including those that are valued and the unvalued ones.

Presenting the budget on Thursday, Dr Mpango said Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) will continue to collect Property Tax as determined by the Ministry of Finance and Planning whereby for unvalued houses, a flat rate of Sh10,000 will be charged whereas every floor of a multiple storey house will carry a levy of Sh50,000.

Some analysts have asked for the rationale of introducing the tax, noting that materials used to build the houses are already taxed.

The budget is also silent on pay as you earn (PAYE) which has been a focus of many trade unions which argue that the current rates were very high.