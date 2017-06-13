Kenya: 105 Specially Trained to Prosecute Electoral Offences

Machakos — The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions says it has put in place measures to deal with electoral offences which include hate speech, incitement to violence, assault and damage to property.

Speaking during a media workshop on elections preparedness in Machakos County, Senior Assistant Director of Public Communication Beatrice Omari said the ODPP has trained 105 Special Prosecutors to handle the offences.

The Chief Prosecutor Keriako Tobiko says his office will deal with election offences which have occurred since the voter registration period, during the primaries and those that will happen after the August 8 polls.

Omari reveals that so far, 62 individuals among them an aspiring governor, an MP and two sitting MCAs are facing electoral offences in court.

Omari adds that the ODPP has established a special 24 hour call centre through which the public can report electoral malpractices and that an MOU has been signed with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to ensure that its officials testify in court where they witness election related crimes.

"The ODPP is already working with all stakeholders to ensure that offenders are brought to book," Omari said.