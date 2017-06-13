Kenya: Kalonzo, Wetangula Senate Bids Hint Opposition Facing Defeat - Kenyatta

Bungoma — President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday chided opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, saying their Senatorial bids were recognition of their impending defeat in the August elections.

Senator Moses Wetangula is defending his Bungoma seat. The President also understood that the Wiper party was putting up the name of former Vice President Musyoka for senatorial nomination.

"They know they are losing. Some know they have been offered non-existent jobs. That's why they are running for these seats," President Kenyatta told hundreds of Kamukuywa residents during a stop in his Bungoma County campaign swing.

He reiterated that Jubilee will win the coming elections while its opponents will remain a loyal opposition.

President Kenyatta pointed out that he and Deputy President William Ruto won in the last General Election even when they faced International Criminal Court cases when Raila Odinga and Musyoka were Prime Minister and Vice President respectively.

"Our opponents will remain where they are as loyal opposition while Jubilee will continue to govern and transform the lives of Kenyans," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Sunday as he pitched for his re-election in Bungoma County when he made several stop-over to address residents after attending a church service at St Teresas of Avillah Naitiri Catholic Parish.

He cited the development his administration implemented across the country ranging from installation of modern medical equipment in two top hospitals in every county, construction of roads, provision of free maternity and Nation Hospital Insurance medical cover for a year for mother and child upon delivery in public health facilities among a host of other initiatives as some of the reasons why Kenyans will vote for Jubilee.

The President also spoke against divisive politics and urged Kenyans to live together in peace, love and unity as the country inches closer to the August polls.

"This is the time that all Kenyans should unite and build the country. Village and tribal mentality will not take us anywhere. We have to join hands and work together to take the country to higher levels of development," President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State emphasized that the coming elections should not be used as an avenue to divide the country on ethnic, religious and political lines.

"Peace, love and unity are the foundation of a strong nation. Without that, we cannot achieve our development goals," President Kenyatta said.

As Kenyans prepare to exercise their democratic right in August 8, the President appealed to them to vote wisely by choosing Jubilee - the party that stands for development and progress.

Speaking at Naitiri, President Kenyatta said the Government will allocate Sh5 million - through the Ministry of Education - for the reconstruction of a dormitory razed down by fire at St Patrick's Secondary School.

President Kenyatta also asked Bungoma residents to shun the propaganda and lies peddled by the opposition.

"We know that our opponents are spreading propaganda against us. But will you believe in the lies or the facts on the ground as reflected by the development projects implemented?" President Kenyatta posed to the hundreds of Bungoma residents who turned out to welcome him to the county.

Deputy President Ruto outlined the Jubilee administration's development blueprint for Bungoma County, saying top on the list will be the tarmacking of the Brigadier - Naitiri road among other key projects.

The Deputy President noted that the Naitiri hospital once faced challenges but the Jubilee administration moved in and installed modern medical equipment.

He affirmed the Jubilee Government's stand that divisive and tribal politics have no place in modern Kenya.