12 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Electoral Commission Gets Sh2.5 Billion to Buy Ballot Papers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Ngirachu

The National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has agreed to have the electoral commission given an additional Sh2.5 billion in this financial year to finance procurement of ballot papers.

The committee was told that among the options was to take out a loan from Kenya Commercial Bank, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's (IEBC) banker.

IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba said the bank had been approached to provide the loan.

"KCB decided that it is something they can consider, especially with the fact that money had already been allocated, that was going to be our option," said Mr Chiloba. "The CEO told me that he was going to send an officer to IEBC."

ADDITIONAL ALLOCATION

Had that happened, he said, there would not have been a need to have the additional allocation.

The KCB loan, however, would attract interest at 14 per cent, which the IEBC and MPs were uncomfortable with.

Committee members however said that, given that the IEBC had been allocated money to buy the ballot papers in the Budget for the next financial year, there would be no problem giving them the money earlier.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma said: "I now understand you. You are just seeking earlier payment of monies that are already budgeted. That gives me a lot of comfort."

GIVEN CONTRACT

Mr Chiloba said the Dubai-based company, Al Ghurair, was given the contract as all other options were time-barred.

The commission would have needed 120 days to conclude a contract on open tender and 57 days on a restricted tender. Both were not feasible.

Rev Mutava Musyimi said that, from his past experience in the committee, he was surprised that a matter as grave as this had been taken to the Treasury before its approval.

Kisumu Town West MP Olago Aluoch, who chaired the meeting, said the explanation by IEBC would suffice.

"These proceedings are public and this matter is of utmost public importance," he said.

Kenya

Seven-Storey Building Collapses in Embakasi

A seven-storey building has collapsed in Kware, Embakasi, Nairobi. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.