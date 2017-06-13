Kenya: Time Running Out for Kenyan Squads

Time is running out for Kenyan boxers set to compete in African Confederation Boxing Championship (AFBC) tournament that starts this weekend in Congo Brazzaville.

The government is yet to release funds to enable the team travel to Brazzaville for the championship which will run from June 17-25 and which will also double up as the qualifier tournament for the AIBA World Boxing Championship set for Hamburg, Germany, from August 25 to September 3.

Boxing Association of Kenya president, John Kameta, on Monday appealed to the government to act fast to enable the team travel for the tournament, saying many boxing careers would be jeopardised should the team miss the event.

Kameta said that his association had picked 10 male boxers to travel to Brazzaville. The 10 were chosen during the first leg of the national boxing league held in Kisumu.

The boxers were then put in residential camp before being asked to train at their respective clubs.

Missing in the list of selected pugilists is bantamweight Benson Gicharu, one of the three Kenyan boxers who took part in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Welterweight Rayton Okwiri (Prisons) and light flyweight Peter Mungai (Police) were the other Olympians who competed in Rio.

Okwiri joined paid ranks. Mombasa-based light flyweight Shaffi Bakari, who was selected to travel to Brazzaville, didn't reach the finals of the third leg of the league in Thika while light heavyweight Elly Ajowi lost to Nick Abaka.

Squad

Light flyweight: Shaffi Bakari. Flyweight: Peter Mungai. Bantamweight: Brian Agina. Lightweight: Nick Okoth. Light welterweight: Victor Odhiambo. Welterweight: Boniface Mogunde.

Middleweight: Edwin Okongo. Light heavyweight: Elly Ajowi. Heavyweight: Fredrick Onyango. Super heavyweight: Fredrick Ramogi.