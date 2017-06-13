Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir will make yet another outing to the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday for the continuation of the trial that he and three others face for the murder of Bedfordview businessman Sam Issa.

Krejcir, Mfaniseni Memela, Nkanyiso Mafunda, and Siboniso Miya each face nine charges related to Issa's murder.

One of their co-accused, Bulgarian Lybohir Grigorov, has turned State witness.

Issa was shot dead in his car at the intersection of Bradford and Smith streets, outside the Bedford Centre mall in Bedfordview, early on October 12, 2013.

The State alleges that there was a dispute between Krejcir and Issa over R500 000 which Issa had lent Krejcir for bail in another matter.

Krejcir was arrested in 2013 on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Since then, he has made regular trips to various courts around Gauteng on a multitude of charges, including medical insurance fraud for a fake bladder cancer claim. That case was withdrawn.In 2015, Krejcir was found guilty of kidnapping Bheki Lukhele, whose brother Doctor had reportedly disappeared with 25kg of Krejcir's tik. Doctor had worked for a cargo company at OR Tambo International Airport and Krejcir wanted his help to smuggle the drugs to Australia.

Lukhele had testified that after he was kidnapped from his home in Katlehong, he was tortured, and Krejcir poured boiling water over his head to find out where his brother and the drugs were.

Krejcir and his co-accused - Desai Luphondo, Siboniso Miya and former police officers Samuel Maropeng, Jan Mofokeng and George Nthoroane - received various lengthy sentences.

Krejcir's was 35 years in jail for kidnapping and attempted murder, and 25 years for attempted drug dealing, to run concurrently.

In 2013, Krejcir survived two apparent attempts to kill him. One was when an explosion at his business Money Point gold and diamond exchange in Bedfordview killed two associates.

Another was when bullets flew out of gun barrels concealed behind the number plate of a VW parked outside his business.

In the meantime, while his trial continues, he is also wanted back in the Czech Republic to serve time for fraud. He came to South Africa via the Seychelles on a false passport bearing the name Egbert Savy.

