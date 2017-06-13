Uganda: Saddam Juma Predicament Puts Fufa, Clubs On the Spot

Photo: The Observer

Saddam Juma (R) unveiled at KCCA.

As KCCA FC took on Rivers United in the Caf Confederation Cup on June 3, the biggest attention was on the home team to make the most of their artificial turf advantage.

Indeed, a Derrick Nsibambi brace saved KCCA's blushes in a thrilling 2-1 over the Nigerian outfit. In the due course of the match, how- ever, the most conspicuous figure in the stands was Ibrahim Saddam Juma, who was enjoying every minute with friends.

Incidentally, Saddam Juma was supposed to be featuring for KCCA, having signed for the club on May 8. His no-show, therefore, was the main topic in the stands where I sat as bewildered fans deliberated on what befell their star signing, who is yet to feature in any competition for the league champions.

For starters, it was previously unheard of for a top player to move between the traditional giants of Ugandan football [Villa, Express and KCCA] without a tug of war. In fact, KCCA had never succeeded to wooing a star player from Express save for the free transfers of Kefa Kisala and Willy [Jamil] Kyambadde in 1997 and 1998 respectively.

Even then, Express only let off the players as a way of blocking Villa from signing their established stars such as Joseph Mutyaba, James Odoch and Geoffrey Bukohore.

That's why the Saddam Juma transfer raised eyebrows due to the stealthy way the deal was done. Granted, no one seemed to care much given that KCCA purposely wanted Saddam Juma for their continental campaign.

However, his inactivity since signing has brought to light the suspicious dealings of some football administrators.

WHY SADDAM JUMA IS NOT PLAYING

Firstly, Saddam Juma was signed while still under contract with Express even though it was due to expire at the end of the season on June 30. At his unveiling, KCCA acknowledged his ineligibility to feature domestically but argued that Saddam Juma was acquired to feature in the Caf Confederation Cup by filling the void left by injured players.

Shortly after the deal, I met one top KCCA official and raised the issue of Saddam Juma's lack of a local license, which is a prerequisite to play on the continent. He didn't want to go on record but intimated that he was convinced Saddam Juma would be allowed to play.

Indeed, KCCA quickly included him on the travelling squad for their Caf Confederation Cup match against FUS Rabat of Morocco. However, when Caf declared him ineligible to play, club officials blamed the mishap on Saddam Juma's shirt number (23), which was previously worn by departed Joseph Ochaya before the latter left to join Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos.

According to Caf, Ochaya was still a KCCA player due to the fact that he had already played for them on the continent this season. The officials reportedly switched Saddam Juma's shirt number to (6) and promised he will be available for the next continental engagement.

Well, that was until Saddam Juma's absence in KCCA's 2-1 win over Tunisian side Club Africain on May 23. That is when it emerged something was amiss in the whole transfer process.

HOW TRANSFER WAS BUNGLED UP

The predicament of Saddam Juma is quite astonishing for the simple reason that everyone involved in his controversial transfer seems satisfied. Even the player is unbothered by the queries.

Therefore, this brings up several questions whose answers are not readily available. The one thing I'm sure of is that either KCCA was hoodwinked to buy the player or there was collusion of some sort.

I'm reliably informed that the deal totals around Shs 40m, including the player's sign-on fee as well as the agents involved. An Express official told me they could not afford to lose Saddam Juma on a free when his contract expires on June 30; so, they were just happy to receive Shs 7m.

So, was Fufa, as the sanctioning body of the transfer, complicit well in the know that Saddam Juma won't feature until after June 30?

If not, then incompetence was written all over the deal. Fufa was supposed to play an advisory role beyond merely approving the deal simply because the federation is the custodian of football laws.

KATEREGGA PRECEDENCE

Saddam Juma's predicament is not entirely new. Back in February 1985, Villa snapped up Godfrey Kateregga from KCC in one of the most controversial transfers in local football. Whereas Villa used its influence in Fufa to force through the deal against KCC's wishes, it didn't go according to plan.

On one hand, local rules barred the player from playing for Villa given that he initially signed to play for KCC. Villa boss Patrick Kawooya seemed unbothered by Kateregga's ineligibility to play in domestic competitions since the main target of signing him was to conquer the continent. He flew to Cairo to persuade Caf to allow the player feature against Al-Hilal.

However, Caf blocked the move on grounds that Kateregga didn't have a local license with the Jogoos, who went on to bow out at the hands of the Sudanese side.

So, the Saddam Juma situation should be a wakeup call for all parties involved. The best deal for all parties was to agree terms and leave Saddam Juma to finish his season at Express. At the end of the day, the Red Eagles missed his leadership in the Uganda Cup while KCCA is yet to benefit from his services.

The inactivity has also had a toll on the player, whose stock has fallen in the eyes of Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.