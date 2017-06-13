Kenya: Ex-Kariobangi Sharks Coach to Guide Starlets Against U.S. Side

Former Kariobangi Sharks coach, Michael Amenga, will sit on Kenya women's football team's technical bench on Thursday when Harambee Starlets play American Division One side FC Lynch Burg in a friendly in Machakos.

Amenga will be assisted by former Starlets captain Wendy Achieng and former Makolanders midfielder Jackeline Akoth who were recently appointed coaches of Kenya women's Under-20 team.

The trio replaces former Sofapaka coach David Ouma who guided the team in women's Africa Cup of Nations competition held in Cameroon in November last year.

According to Football Kenya Federation, Amenga's appointment is on temporary basis because he has stepped in for Ouma who has been promoted to the post of a Senior Coaching Instructor at FKF.

"We intend to empower our women to take charge of the women's team. The two ladies are Amenga's understudies and they will take over full responsibility for the team once they are confident enough to do so," FKF chairman Nick Mwendwa said.

Thursday's game against Lynch Burg will be Starlets' first engagement since their painful ouster from the women's continental competition last November.

The 30-woman squad called up features four players from the recently selected Under-20 team that is scheduled to represent Kenya in a tournament in The Kingdom of Jordan this September.

Striker Mwanahalima Adams returns to the squad after missing out on all the team's activities last year.

Lynch Burg were expected to land in the county at 5am on Tuesday.

Squad:

Vivian Akinyi (Soccer Queens), Naomi Kwamboka (Spedag), Pauline Atieno (Makolanders), Elizabeth Ambogo (Spedag), Wendy Achieng (Spedag), Irene Awuor (Oserian), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Carolyne Anyango (Spedag), Esse Akida (Spedag), Cheris Avilia (Spedag), Sharon Bushenei (Spedag), Corazone Aquino (Soccer Queens), Mary Wanjiku (Unattached), Doris Anyango (Spedag), Jacky Ogol (Spedag), Mwanahalima Adams (Mombasa Olympic), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Christine Nafula (Unattached), Judith Musimbi (Soccer Queens), Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Janet Moraa (Nyamira Starlets), Mercy Achieng (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympic), Gererder Akinyi (Mombasa Olympic), Phoebe Oketch (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Diana Wacera (Mathare United), Neddy Atieno (Unattached), Teresa Engesha (Vihiga Leeds), Rachael Mwema (Thika Queens)