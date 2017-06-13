12 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 1.2 Billion/ - Mobilized As Battle Against Aids Picks Tempo

Moshi — AS GGM Kili Challenge has collected 1.2bn/- for the battle against HIV/ AIDS, the Geita Gold Mine management has promised to chip in more resolutely in helping those who have contracted the disease.

GGM Executive Director, Mr Richard Jordinson, said here over the weekend that the campaign was picking tempo, and thanked the Tanzanian government for co-operating with them in the task.

He was speaking at Mweka Gate, at the climax of campaigns by nearly 100 people on the cause. Fifty of them climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, and 37 cycled around it.

Mr Jordinson said they would use all possible means to broaden the Scope of the campaign so that more people participate, towards achieving the envisaged zero infection rate after a few years.

Tanzania Commission for AIDS (Tacaids) Executive Director, Dr Leonard Maboko, said what GGM does in the campaign was exemplary and should be emulated by others, saying it was a catalyst to stakeholders to recognize the importance of joining hands firmly in the battle.

One of those who trekked Mount Kilimanjaro, Geita District Commissioner Mwalimu Herman Kapufi, said the expedition was successful and that everybody should follow suit so as to save people from HIV/AIDS and safeguard the national workforce.

Speaking at the occasion, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Anna Mghwira, said GGM's involvement had yielded positive results in the Fight against HIV/AIDS, saying for 16 years the company had brought significant changes in the societies as well as for the victims.

