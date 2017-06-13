Kenya: IEBC, MPs Plead for the Judiciary's Indulgence on Ballot Papers Tender

Nairobi — Members of Parliament and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba are now pleading with the courts not to issue injunction against the ballot paper printing contract saying the delay would make it impossible to hold elections on August 8.

Last week, the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi directed the committee to invite Chiloba to appear before them to explain why the provision for the ballot papers should be included in the supplementary budget while it is already provided for in the 2017/18 Budget.

Chiloba argues it is not a question of double allocation as it is necessary for the Commission to meet its contractual obligations with Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company of Dubai.

"We are not seeking a double allocation. What we are saying is that we had been allocated these funds already in the 2017/18 financial year but given the contract that we have now if you look at it in terms of performance... we're talking about 56 day to the General Election, printing of ballot papers takes time."

And while members of the committee agreed that IEBC has no time to lose on the matter, they have raised a concern that it could present a legal challenge.