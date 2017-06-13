United Nations has nothing to do with sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe therefore cannot help with their removal, resident coordinator, Bishow Parajuli, has said.

Parajuli said this while responding to questions by parliamentarians at a Sustainable Development Goals capacity building workshop in Harare on Monday.

He said sanctions are a bilateral issue which the Zanu PF government has to sort out with the specific countries that imposed them.

"The sanctions are not UN sanctions. I have said this before on a number of occasions when asked. It's a bilateral issue between Zimbabwe and that country. It's a matter for them to talk and resolve," said Parajuli.

"We appeal that Zimbabwe and whichever country has these restrictive policies to work it out. As UN we support you, work with you and are committed to humanitarian cooperation."

The workshop sought to spell out how parliament and UN can work together in fulfilling SDGs, a set of 17 goals covering different areas including poverty, health, environment launched when Millennium Development Goals expired in 2015.

Parajuli said while the UN is assisting, it is government's duty, with the support of its citizens in various sectors, to ensure the targets are achieved.

Since their imposition in the early 2000s, government has blamed the restrictive measures by the European Union and the USA for the economic and social problems faced by the country, sentiments which are contested by the west.

The German ambassador recently told the Human Rights thematic committee that if Zimbabwe achieved more during the Government of National Unity when the sanctions were heavier, if committed it can still achieve much now as they have been significantly minimised.

Instead, he advised government to address corruption and implement ease of doing business reforms.

United States and other western countries have insisted the restrictions will only be fully removed when government begins respecting civil and political rights of its people.