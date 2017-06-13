A man who repeatedly raped his mentally disabled niece will serve 30 years in prison, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the 40-year-old man, who was sentenced on Friday, June 9 in the KwaDukuza Regional Court, raped his niece in 2012.

Mbhele said the accused repeatedly raped the victim during the period she had lived with her uncle and his wife at Hlomendlini area, Newark near Mandeni.

Mbhele said she did not report the matter to anyone until she became pregnant.

"Family members questioned her and told them that her uncle impregnated her."

Mbhele said a case of rape was opened and the uncle was positively linked to the crime through DNA evidence.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down.

"This will send a strong message to the would-be rapists who think of committing such crimes. We are putting extra efforts commitments when dealing with such crimes against women and children," he said.

News24