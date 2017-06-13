South Africa: Boks Looking to Improve in All Areas

The Springboks will work hard this week during training to improve on their game as they prepare to take on France in the second Test in Durban on Saturday.

The Springboks won the first Test 37-14 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee reiterated on Monday that, while he is pleased with the positive start to the series, his team is looking for improvement on their Loftus performance.

"I am very happy with the effort of the team, they did well and got the job done in Pretoria," said Coetzee.

"However, for us it is a process and were are looking forward to more improvement in all aspects of our game and that is why we will work extremely hard during training this week, starting with today's session."

The Springboks arrived to a warm reception in Durban on Sunday and Coetzee said the team appreciates the support of the rugby community.

"We all know what this team means for ordinary South Africans, and that is why I was pleased with the team effort in Pretoria. It would be fantastic to once more see the passionate support of a big Durban crowd," added Coetzee.

The Boks held an open training session on Monday afternoon at Northwood High School, which was followed by a meet greet session with supporters.

