13 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Government Will Not Hesitate to Fire Lazy Teachers - Dokora

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Noah Pito

Hurungwe — Government will not hesitate to fire lazy teachers and replace them with 16 000 trained teachers on its waiting list as it moves to improve quality service under the new curriculum. This was said by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora yesterday while officiating at a ceremony organised by Hurungwe East MP Cde Sarah Mahoka to celebrate development achieved in schools in her constituency.

The ceremony was held at Karoi Enterprises Primary School at Buffalo Downs, a few kilometres outside the town. The achievements include building of decent teachers accommodation, classroom blocks and electrification of the schools.

Dr Dokora said practising teachers must embrace the new curriculum and work as expected since his ministry was ready to engage new teachers who were ready to work under the new curriculum.

"We don't want to be forced into replacing those who dodge their duties, failing to scheme and planning their work," he said.

"You should be found supporting what is happening in your profession rather than going against your profession."

Zimbabwe

Initiative Benefits 6 000 Sexually-Abused, Underprivileged Girls

OVER 6 000 sexually-abused and underprivileged adolescent girls and young women in Bulawayo, Chipinge, Gweru, Makoni,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.