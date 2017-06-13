Zimbabwe: Bosso Accept PSL Ruling

Highlanders say they have been handed a fair judgment in their latest disciplinary case after they were found not guilty of causing the abandonment of the match against FC Platinum at Mandava and the result was allowed to stand at 1-1. The judgment was a huge relief for the club which lost all the points in their abandoned game against Dynamos.

The Premiership Soccer League Disciplinary Committee found Bosso fans guilty of throwing missiles onto the pitch in the game against FC Platinum, but not guilty of causing the abandonment of that match.

The club was fined $1 500.

Club chief executive Nhlanhla Dube told The Herald yesterday the judgment was fair.

"We have received it. We are still studying it, but on the face of it, it seems like it's a fair judgment. We were being accused of causing the abandonment of the match," said Dube.

"It is our feeling that consideration was made to our reasoning. For that reason it is our initial feeling that the judgment was fair."

The club is expected to pay the fine as well as the costs of hearing by July 31.

"The Disciplinary Committee found Highlanders not guilty of causing the abandonment of the match.

"However, Highlanders were found guilty of throwing missiles on the pitch and fined $2 000, $500 of which has been suspended for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not convicted of any offence involving throwing of missiles.

"The fine of $1 500 together with the costs of the hearing shall be paid by July 31.

"Further, the Disciplinary Committee ruled that the score line of the match stand at 1-1," read the judgment.