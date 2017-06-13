Zimbabwe: Samanja New City Captain

Harare City coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube has appointed midfielder Tendai Samanja as the new captain. Samanja is a former captain at CAPS United. Ncube announced that Raymond Uchena and Edwin Madhanhanga will be the second and third vice captains. Samanja felt very honoured by his new role.

"The game against FC Platinum is not going to be easy, but we are ready as everyone in the team is looking forward to the game and they know why it is important for us to win.

"I am happy to be appointed team leader and I will assume responsibility by performing well and compliment the confidence the coach has in me.

"It is very challenging to be a player who the coach, players, supporters and everyone else looks forward to.

"We know FC Platinum have not been defeated this season, but history is bound to be broken and that is what we are going to do.

"We have been playing good football, but unlucky in front of goal so I think we will do well in Zvishavane," said Samanja.

Ncube also believes in his men.

"Everything is going according to plan as the players are quickly adjusting to my philosophy," said Ncube.