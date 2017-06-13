Forgotten Flames international and Polokwane City Striker Esau Kanyenda is expected to make a decision on whether to leave or sign a new deal at the South Africa Absa Premier Soccer League side in two weeks.

Kanyenda's contract at Polokwane expires on 30th June 2017.

The former Jomo Cosmos and Locomotive Moscow striker has since been linked with a move to another South Africa's PSL side Baroka FC.

He however revealed on Monday that he is ready to join any club including local clubs.

Kanyenda claimed he has been offered a position at the club if he decides to hang his boots.

"I was offered a position at the club if I quit at the end of my contract but I feel I can still play for one more season. My contract at Polokwane expires on 30th June and I feel I am not renewing it," said Kanyenda.

In a related development, Flames international attacker Gerald Papa Phiri is likely to sign a full time contract with South Africa's top league side Platinum Stars.

This follows his impressive performance last season.

He was loaned out from Bidvest Wits for one season.

Phiri said he is keeping fingures crossed as negotiations have started between Platinum and his agent.

He however said he is ready to play for any club as long as he is guaranteed game time.

Over the weekend, Phiri stole the show at Bingu National Stadium as he transformed his last season's impressive performance at Platinum to the national team after inspiring the Flames to a 1-0 win over Comoros Island in a 2019 Afcon qualifying opener.