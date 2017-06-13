Tanzania: Prime Minister Suspends Ewura's Felix Ngamlagosi

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has suspended the Director-General of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), Felix Ngamlagosi, amid a controversial application letter for an extension of a power Generation Licence from Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL).

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications says that Mr Ngamlagosi was suspended effective yesterday.

He has served in that position for three years, following his appointment in 2014 by the Minister for Water, Prof Jumanne Maghembe, then succeeding Mr Haruna Masebu who had been at the helm of the authority for eight years before he retired.

The statement, signed by the State HouseDirector of Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, however gave no reasons for the suspension of Mr Ngamlagosi.

But this comes on the heels of a 'debatable' application from Messrs IPTL to the EWURA, asking for an extension of an electricity generation licence in line with its existing power purchasing agreement (PPA) with the government.

IPTL entered into the PPA with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to generate electricity in 1996, and was granted that licence the same year. But then, this licence has not been operational since being subjected to a Commercial Operational Date (COD) which started in 2002 and supposedly ends next month.

In a public notice last week, EWURA said it was seeking opinion and comments from the public, as required by law, before making a decision on whether to extend IPTL's licence or not.

The new licence, if granted, will last for 55 months from July 16, this year to January15, 2022, according to the regulator's notice. It indicated that any objection or comment on the matter should be submitted in writing to EWURA by June 30.

The latest IPTL licence application is likely to reignite a once hot public debate over controversial payments of more than $122 million (201 billion/-) from the TANESCO-IPTL escrow account to businessman Harbinder Singh Sethi's Pan Africa Power Solutions Tanzania Limited (PAP) in 2013.

The money was being held in the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) account established to receive all payments pending arbitration by an international tribunal of a dispute between TANESCO and IPTL over capacity and energy charges.